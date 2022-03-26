Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $176.20.

A number of analysts have recently commented on LGND shares. Benchmark lowered their target price on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays lowered their target price on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $185.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd.

Get Ligand Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other Ligand Pharmaceuticals news, Director John W. Kozarich sold 908 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.62, for a total transaction of $93,178.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 10.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LGND. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 9.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,146 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,905,000 after acquiring an additional 1,916 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 81,986 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,756,000 after purchasing an additional 5,113 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 370.5% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,168 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 9,582 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 86.0% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 19.4% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,762 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. 97.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $114.37. 81,048 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 164,678. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 11.15 and a quick ratio of 10.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $111.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.24, a P/E/G ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.15. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $88.50 and a 1 year high of $169.98.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $72.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.70 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 20.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Ligand Pharmaceuticals will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ligand Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing or acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Veklury for the treatment of moderate or severe COVID-19; Teriparatide injection product for osteoporosis; Vaxneuvance for the prevention of invasive disease caused by Streptococcus pneumoniae; and Pneumosil, a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine to help fight against pneumococcal pneumonia among children.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.