Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.61 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of $0.61 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ligand Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Ligand Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of $1.41 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 56.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ligand Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of $2.99 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.97 to $3.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.39 to $4.50. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Ligand Pharmaceuticals.

Get Ligand Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.37. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 20.78% and a return on equity of 10.29%. The company had revenue of $72.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $185.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ligand Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $176.20.

Shares of LGND opened at $114.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 11.15 and a quick ratio of 10.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.24, a PEG ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $111.32 and a 200 day moving average of $133.58. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $88.50 and a 1-year high of $169.98.

In other news, Director John W. Kozarich sold 908 shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.62, for a total value of $93,178.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 10.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 86.0% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,952 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $922,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,942 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,753,000 after purchasing an additional 8,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 25,729 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,585,000 after purchasing an additional 5,438 shares during the last quarter. 97.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing or acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Veklury for the treatment of moderate or severe COVID-19; Teriparatide injection product for osteoporosis; Vaxneuvance for the prevention of invasive disease caused by Streptococcus pneumoniae; and Pneumosil, a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine to help fight against pneumococcal pneumonia among children.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ligand Pharmaceuticals (LGND)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.