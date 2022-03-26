LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LifeStance Health Group Inc. is provider of virtual and in-person outpatient mental health care for children, adolescents and adults of mental health conditions. LifeStance Health Group Inc. is based in SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. “

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on LFST. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on LifeStance Health Group from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on LifeStance Health Group from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, UBS Group downgraded LifeStance Health Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $19.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.00.

NASDAQ:LFST opened at $9.62 on Friday. LifeStance Health Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.42 and a fifty-two week high of $29.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.46.

In related news, CFO Jesse Michael Bruff sold 18,401 shares of LifeStance Health Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.92, for a total transaction of $145,735.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LFST. Integral Health Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in LifeStance Health Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,075,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of LifeStance Health Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $155,000. Rock Springs Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,687,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,469,000 after purchasing an additional 187,500 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of LifeStance Health Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $470,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of LifeStance Health Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 72.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services to children, adolescents, adults, and geriatrics. It offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

