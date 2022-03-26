Liberty Media Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:LMACA) Short Interest Update

Liberty Media Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:LMACA – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,200 shares, a drop of 77.4% from the February 28th total of 54,100 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 138,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:LMACA traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.91. The stock had a trading volume of 79,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,601. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.03 and its 200 day moving average is $10.17. Liberty Media Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.88 and a 12 month high of $10.73.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LMACA. Fort Baker Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Media Acquisition by 58.9% during the fourth quarter. Fort Baker Capital Management LP now owns 4,034,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,473,000 after buying an additional 1,495,336 shares during the last quarter. Whitefort Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Liberty Media Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $9,877,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Media Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $6,939,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Liberty Media Acquisition by 583.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 626,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,444,000 after purchasing an additional 535,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Odey Asset Management Group Ltd bought a new position in shares of Liberty Media Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $3,875,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.97% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Media Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

