LexaGene (CVE:LXG) Trading Down 2.3%

LexaGene Holdings Inc. (CVE:LXG – Get Rating) shares were down 2.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.21. Approximately 188,217 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 228% from the average daily volume of 57,407 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.22.
The stock has a market cap of C$26.88 million and a P/E ratio of -1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 5.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.38.
About LexaGene (CVE:LXG)
Read More
- General Mills Continues to Show Why It’s a Fortress Stock
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/21 – 3/25
- 3 Best Cybersecurity Stocks: Cyber Threats Are on the Rise
- 3 Commodity Stocks to Buy on Dips
- Is NIO The Buy Of The Year?
Receive News & Ratings for LexaGene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LexaGene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.