LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.350-$1.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.400. The company issued revenue guidance of $162 million-$166 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $166.36 million.LeMaitre Vascular also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.260-$0.300 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research lowered their target price on LeMaitre Vascular from $62.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LeMaitre Vascular from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $61.80.

Get LeMaitre Vascular alerts:

Shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.08. 64,706 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,218. LeMaitre Vascular has a 1 year low of $39.48 and a 1 year high of $64.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.97 and its 200 day moving average is $49.32. The firm has a market cap of $988.60 million, a PE ratio of 35.78, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.32.

LeMaitre Vascular ( NASDAQ:LMAT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.03). LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 17.42%. The firm had revenue of $39.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that LeMaitre Vascular will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. This is a boost from LeMaitre Vascular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.68%.

In other news, CFO Joseph P. Pellegrino, Jr. sold 807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $41,964.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Trent G. Kamke sold 7,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total transaction of $382,336.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,147,424 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $158,097,000 after purchasing an additional 31,590 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 354,487 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $17,805,000 after buying an additional 18,983 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 238,521 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $12,663,000 after purchasing an additional 18,670 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 157,799 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 46,075 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,314,000 after acquiring an additional 2,274 shares during the period. 85.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LeMaitre Vascular Company Profile (Get Rating)

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices and human tissue cryopreservation services. The company focuses on the design, marketing, sales, service, and technical support of medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease. Its products include balloon catheters, carotid shunts, biologic patches, radiopaque marking tape, anastomotic clips, remote endarterectomy devices, laparoscopic cholecystectomy devices, vascular grafts, and powered phlebectomy.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LeMaitre Vascular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LeMaitre Vascular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.