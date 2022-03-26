Leju (NYSE:LEJU) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Leju (NYSE:LEJU – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

NYSE:LEJU opened at $0.64 on Friday. Leju has a 12 month low of $0.40 and a 12 month high of $2.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.65 and its 200 day moving average is $0.93.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Leju stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Leju Holdings Limited (NYSE:LEJU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 40,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. 57.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Leju Holdings Ltd. engages in the online-to-offline real estate business. It offers electronic commerce, online advertising, and listing services on new residential property sales. The company was founded on November 20, 2013 and is headquartered in Dongcheng, China.

