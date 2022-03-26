Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Stock Position Decreased by Foster & Motley Inc.

Foster & Motley Inc. cut its position in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,060 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 668 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Leidos were worth $717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LDOS. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Leidos by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 15,235 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Leidos by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 18,679 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Leidos by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Leidos by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,106 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Leidos by 213.7% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 144,811 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $14,151,000 after acquiring an additional 98,647 shares in the last quarter. 75.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Leidos alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LDOS. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Leidos in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Leidos from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Leidos from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $97.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Thursday. Barclays decreased their price target on Leidos from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Leidos from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.13.

NYSE:LDOS traded up $0.99 on Friday, reaching $108.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 564,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,203,322. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.07 and a 1-year high of $109.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $14.80 billion, a PE ratio of 20.63, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $96.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.53.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The aerospace company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 22.74% and a net margin of 5.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Leidos’s payout ratio is presently 27.38%.

In other Leidos news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.53, for a total value of $214,180.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Roger A. Krone sold 25,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.26, for a total value of $2,692,097.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,106 shares of company stock worth $6,126,382 in the last quarter. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Leidos (Get Rating)

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.