Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) CEO Sells $2,699,754.96 in Stock

Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) CEO Roger A. Krone sold 25,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.16, for a total value of $2,699,754.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE:LDOS opened at $108.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.61. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.07 and a 1 year high of $109.62.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The aerospace company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 22.74%. Leidos’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.38%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Leidos during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Leidos in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its holdings in shares of Leidos by 55.6% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Leidos during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Leidos during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. 75.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Leidos in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Leidos in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Leidos from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Leidos from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Leidos from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Leidos has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.13.

Leidos Company Profile (Get Rating)

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

