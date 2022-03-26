LCM Capital Management Inc Increases Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

LCM Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,187 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for about 1.3% of LCM Capital Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. LCM Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HD. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.6% in the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 1,730 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.3% in the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 9,271 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,043,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 732 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.2% in the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 2,465 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.4% in the third quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. 69.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on HD. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $455.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $470.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $448.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Home Depot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $394.48.

Home Depot stock opened at $310.68 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $340.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $362.39. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $296.03 and a 52 week high of $420.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $324.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.06.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.01. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 2,082.76%. The firm had revenue of $35.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.97%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

