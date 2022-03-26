Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 74,401 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 885,295 shares.The stock last traded at $50.69 and had previously closed at $55.50.

A number of analysts recently commented on LNTH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Lantheus from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Lantheus from $34.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

Get Lantheus alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.69.

Lantheus ( NASDAQ:LNTH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. Lantheus had a positive return on equity of 6.80% and a negative net margin of 16.76%. The company had revenue of $129.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.77 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. Lantheus’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Robert J. Jr. Marshall sold 2,570 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.98, for a total transaction of $128,448.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert J. Jr. Marshall sold 8,851 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total value of $425,202.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 85,205 shares of company stock valued at $4,060,666. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. City State Bank purchased a new position in shares of Lantheus during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Lantheus by 146.0% in the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 19,708 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 11,695 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Lantheus by 66.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 90,034 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,601,000 after purchasing an additional 36,053 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Lantheus by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,675,397 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $308,412,000 after purchasing an additional 143,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Lantheus by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 82,962 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,396,000 after purchasing an additional 16,105 shares in the last quarter. 95.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Lantheus Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic imaging and nuclear medicine products. The firm develops products that help healthcare professionals in patient management and outcomes and assists clinicians with the detection of cardiovascular disease. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lantheus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantheus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.