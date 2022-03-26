Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

LSTR has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Landstar System from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $187.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Landstar System from $184.00 to $165.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Landstar System from $167.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Landstar System from $128.00 to $120.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Landstar System from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $169.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $164.80.

Shares of LSTR opened at $154.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.19. Landstar System has a twelve month low of $147.24 and a twelve month high of $188.63.

Landstar System ( NASDAQ:LSTR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Landstar System had a return on equity of 45.49% and a net margin of 5.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Landstar System will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.02%.

In other news, Director Dr. Homaira Akbari purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $151.30 per share, for a total transaction of $302,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C grew its stake in Landstar System by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 2,173,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $389,055,000 after purchasing an additional 51,877 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Landstar System by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,132,819 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $202,797,000 after purchasing an additional 45,063 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Landstar System by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 946,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $169,454,000 after purchasing an additional 43,001 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Landstar System by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 732,033 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $131,049,000 after purchasing an additional 40,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Landstar System by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 566,553 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $101,424,000 after purchasing an additional 30,340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.43% of the company’s stock.

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

