Land Securities Group plc (OTCMKTS:LDSCY) Short Interest Down 91.7% in March

Land Securities Group plc (OTCMKTS:LDSCY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 91.7% from the February 28th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS LDSCY traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,206. Land Securities Group has a twelve month low of $8.75 and a twelve month high of $13.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.10.
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.0921 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.14%.
About Land Securities Group (Get Rating)
Land Securities Group Plc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in owning, developing and managing offices, shopping centers, and retail parks. It operates through the Central London, Regional Retail, Urban Opportunities, and Subscale Sectors segments. The Central London segment includes all assets geographically located within central London.
