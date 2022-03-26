Labrador Iron Mines (OTCMKTS:LBRMF) Price Target Increased to C$45.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Labrador Iron Mines (OTCMKTS:LBRMF – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by TD Securities from C$40.00 to C$45.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS LBRMF opened at $0.10 on Friday. Labrador Iron Mines has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.11.
Labrador Iron Mines Company Profile (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Labrador Iron Mines (LBRMF)
- General Mills Continues to Show Why It’s a Fortress Stock
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/21 – 3/25
- 3 Best Cybersecurity Stocks: Cyber Threats Are on the Rise
- 3 Commodity Stocks to Buy on Dips
- Is NIO The Buy Of The Year?
Receive News & Ratings for Labrador Iron Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Labrador Iron Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.