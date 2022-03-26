Labrador Iron Mines (OTCMKTS:LBRMF) Price Target Increased to C$45.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Labrador Iron Mines (OTCMKTS:LBRMF – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by TD Securities from C$40.00 to C$45.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS LBRMF opened at $0.10 on Friday. Labrador Iron Mines has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.11.

Get Labrador Iron Mines alerts:

Labrador Iron Mines Company Profile (Get Rating)

Labrador Iron Mines Holdings Limited, a mineral resource company, engages in the business of exploration, development, and mining of iron ore projects in Canada. Its principal projects are the Schefferville and the Houston, consisting of the Houston and Malcolm properties, and the Elizabeth Taconite property.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Labrador Iron Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Labrador Iron Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.