Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $322.34.

LH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $320.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $332.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $380.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th.

In other news, CMO Amy B. Summy sold 249 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.21, for a total value of $65,290.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Peter M. Neupert bought 3,500 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $263.66 per share, for a total transaction of $922,810.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 821 shares of company stock worth $222,351. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 2,150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 90 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 95.7% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 90 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Arrow Financial Corp increased its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 100 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 88.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LH opened at $273.96 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $271.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $282.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Laboratory Co. of America has a one year low of $248.17 and a one year high of $317.17. The company has a market cap of $25.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.06.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.90 by $0.87. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 27.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $10.56 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America will post 19.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

