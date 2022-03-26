Kyocera Co. (OTCMKTS:KYOCY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Kyocera Co. (OTCMKTS:KYOCY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decline of 74.6% from the February 28th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 79,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Kyocera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th.

Shares of KYOCY stock traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $57.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,046. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.62. Kyocera has a one year low of $51.82 and a one year high of $68.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.48.

Kyocera Corp. engages in the design, development, production, manufacture and sale electronic equipment. It operates through the following segments: Fine Ceramics, Semiconductor Components, Applied Ceramic Products, Electronic Devices, Telecommunications Equipment, Information Equipment and Others. The Fine Ceramics segment provides components for semiconductor processing equipment, flat panel display manufacturing equipment, information and telecommunication, general industrial machinery, sapphire substrates, and automotive.

