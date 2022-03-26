Kura Oncology Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:KURA)

Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders acquired 2,610 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,137% compared to the typical daily volume of 211 call options.
KURA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kura Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Kura Oncology from $41.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Kura Oncology from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Kura Oncology from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.
Kura Oncology stock opened at $15.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.85. Kura Oncology has a 52 week low of $11.49 and a 52 week high of $30.37.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 117,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 23,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 82,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 1,655.1% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares in the last quarter.
Kura Oncology, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company which engages in the research and development of medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline includes Tipifarnib which is a Farnesyl transferase inhibitor for HRAS Mutant Solid Tumors, Chronic Myelomonocytic Leukemia; KO-947 which is an ERK inhibitor for MAPK Pathway Tumors; and KO-539 which is a Menin MLL inhibitor for acute leukemias.
