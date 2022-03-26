Kura Oncology Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:KURA)

Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders acquired 2,610 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,137% compared to the typical daily volume of 211 call options.

KURA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kura Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Kura Oncology from $41.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Kura Oncology from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Kura Oncology from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Kura Oncology stock opened at $15.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.85. Kura Oncology has a 52 week low of $11.49 and a 52 week high of $30.37.

Kura Oncology ( NASDAQ:KURA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.05. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.45) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kura Oncology will post -2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 117,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 23,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 82,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 1,655.1% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares in the last quarter.

Kura Oncology, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company which engages in the research and development of medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline includes Tipifarnib which is a Farnesyl transferase inhibitor for HRAS Mutant Solid Tumors, Chronic Myelomonocytic Leukemia; KO-947 which is an ERK inhibitor for MAPK Pathway Tumors; and KO-539 which is a Menin MLL inhibitor for acute leukemias.

