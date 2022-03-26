KULR Technology Group (OTCMKTS:KULR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KULR Technology Group (OTCMKTS:KULR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “KULR Technology Group Inc. develops and commercializes thermal management technologies for electronics, batteries and other components applications principally in the United States, through its subsidiary, KULR Technology Corporation. KULR Technology Group Inc. is based in Campbell, California. “

OTCMKTS:KULR opened at $2.40 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.58. KULR Technology Group has a twelve month low of $1.70 and a twelve month high of $3.81.

In other news, CEO Michael Mo sold 159,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.89, for a total value of $460,955.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KULR. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in KULR Technology Group during the fourth quarter worth about $1,984,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KULR Technology Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,178,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KULR Technology Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of KULR Technology Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KULR Technology Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $153,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

KULR Technology Group, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of thermal management technologies for batteries, electronics, and other components across an array of battery-powered applications. Its total battery safety solution products can be used for electric vehicles, energy storage, battery recycling transportation, cloud computing, and 5G communication devices.

