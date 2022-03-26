Kryptomon (KMON) Achieves Market Cap of $6.70 Million

Kryptomon (KMON) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 26th. During the last week, Kryptomon has traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Kryptomon coin can currently be bought for $0.0353 or 0.00000080 BTC on major exchanges. Kryptomon has a market cap of $6.70 million and $477,897.00 worth of Kryptomon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002263 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001879 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.85 or 0.00047163 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,110.69 or 0.07035957 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44,225.13 or 1.00031161 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.53 or 0.00044179 BTC.

Kryptomon Coin Profile

Kryptomon’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 189,843,488 coins. Kryptomon’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Kryptomon is https://reddit.com/r/Kryptomon

