Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) Price Target Increased to $18.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.08% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Kronos Worldwide from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 24th.

Shares of Kronos Worldwide stock opened at $16.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 4.36 and a quick ratio of 2.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.73 and a 200 day moving average of $14.19. Kronos Worldwide has a 12 month low of $12.06 and a 12 month high of $18.41.

Kronos Worldwide ( NYSE:KRO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. Kronos Worldwide had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 5.82%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kronos Worldwide will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 205,819 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,089,000 after acquiring an additional 19,100 shares in the last quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 16,592 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 6,030 shares in the last quarter. Tolleson Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tolleson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 24,045 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,513,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 151,158 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,746 shares in the last quarter. 15.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kronos Worldwide, Inc produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2) in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company produces TiO2 in two crystalline forms, rutile and anatase to impart whiteness, brightness, opacity, and durability for various products, including paints, coatings, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics, as well as for various specialty products, such as inks, foods, and cosmetics.

