Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $12.45

Koss Co. (NASDAQ:KOSS – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $12.45 and traded as low as $8.10. Koss shares last traded at $8.25, with a volume of 865,081 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Koss from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday.

The firm has a market capitalization of $75.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 412.71 and a beta of -1.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.45.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Koss in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Koss during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Koss by 897.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 7,372 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Koss by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Koss by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.86% of the company’s stock.

Koss Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and sale of stereo headphones and accessories. Its products include wireless, ear clip, over ear, and on ear earphones, Bluetooth speaker and cushions, cases, cables and apparel accessories. The company was founded by John C. Koss Sr. in 1971 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, WI.

