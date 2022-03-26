KOSÉ Co. (OTCMKTS:KSRYY) Short Interest Update

KOSÉ Co. (OTCMKTS:KSRYY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, a decline of 81.3% from the February 28th total of 68,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 138,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of KOSÉ stock traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $20.90. 2,226 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,234. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.68. KOSÉ has a 1-year low of $17.33 and a 1-year high of $34.00.

Get KOSÉ alerts:

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised KOSÉ from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th.

KOSÉ Corp. manufactures and distributes cosmetic products. It operates through the following business segments: Cosmetics, Cosmetaries, and Others. The Cosmetics segment includes the production and sales of cosmetics, such as make-up and perfume. The Cosmetaries segment involves in the production and sale of other skin care products, such as soap, lotion, toner, and facial cleanser, as well as hair care products, like shampoo, conditioner, and rinse.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for KOSÉ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KOSÉ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.