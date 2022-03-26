Klimatas Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $42.00 (KTS)

Klimatas (KTS) traded 45.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 25th. Klimatas has a total market capitalization of $4,808.43 and $42.00 worth of Klimatas was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Klimatas has traded down 56.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Klimatas coin can now be purchased for $0.0067 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 34.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Klimatas Profile

Klimatas is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm.

Quark

hashing algorithm. Klimatas’ total supply is 1,575,256 coins and its circulating supply is 722,904 coins. The Reddit community for Klimatas is /r/Klimatas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Klimatas’ official Twitter account is @KlimatasCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. Klimatas’ official website is klimatas.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Klimatas is an innovative project, centered at bridging the gap between the blockchain technology and investors involved in making sure that the sustainable development goals are met. Klimatas believes that investors can make a whole lot of profit from investing in innovative projects that will in the long run aid the sustainable development goals. “

Klimatas Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klimatas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Klimatas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Klimatas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

