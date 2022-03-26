Klabin S.A. (OTCMKTS:KLBAY) Short Interest Down 95.8% in March

Klabin S.A. (OTCMKTS:KLBAY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 95.8% from the February 28th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of KLBAY traded down $0.44 on Friday, reaching $10.60. 100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,682. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.79. Klabin has a 12 month low of $7.85 and a 12 month high of $12.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.01.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.1312 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This is a boost from Klabin’s previous dividend of $0.13. This represents a dividend yield of 2.79%.

Klabin SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the paper and pulp industry in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Forestry, Paper, Conversion, and Pulp segments. The Forestry segment engages in the planting and forestry operations of pine and eucalyptus; and sale of wood logs. The Paper segment produces and sells reels of cardboard, kraftliner, and recycled paper.

