Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $16.98

Kion Group Ag (OTCMKTS:KIGRY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $16.98 and last traded at $17.07, with a volume of 28389 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.81.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on KIGRY shares. HSBC upgraded shares of Kion Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kion Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of Kion Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

The stock has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

KION GROUP AG operates as a holding company, which engages provision of industrial trucks, warehouse technology, relates services and supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Trucks and Services; Supply Chain Solutions; and Corporate Services. The Industrial Trucks and Services segment encompasses forklift trucks, warehouse technology and related services, including complementary financial services.

