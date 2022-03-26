KINS Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:KINZ) Short Interest Update

KINS Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:KINZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a decrease of 69.0% from the February 28th total of 18,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KINZ. Glazer Capital LLC raised its position in KINS Technology Group by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 197,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,968,000 after buying an additional 5,503 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of KINS Technology Group by 47.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 6,214 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in KINS Technology Group by 4.1% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 192,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,900,000 after acquiring an additional 7,566 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in KINS Technology Group by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 75,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of KINS Technology Group by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 173,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 16,695 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.76% of the company’s stock.

KINS Technology Group stock opened at $10.04 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.98. KINS Technology Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.65 and a fifty-two week high of $10.05.

KINS Technology Group Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. KINS Technology Group Inc was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

