Kingfisher Capital LLC Sells 326 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Kingfisher Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 21.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 326 shares during the period. Kingfisher Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chicago Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $84,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $93,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VV traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $208.36. 491,459 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 466,147. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $182.37 and a 52 week high of $222.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $202.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $209.62.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

