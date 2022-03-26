Kingfisher Capital LLC Has $530,000 Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Kingfisher Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 306 shares during the quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Dominion Energy by 0.6% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 18,682,193 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,364,174,000 after purchasing an additional 111,748 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,411,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,125,356,000 after purchasing an additional 450,232 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,295,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $895,804,000 after purchasing an additional 277,731 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,118,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $665,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,618,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $556,282,000 after buying an additional 348,999 shares in the last quarter. 67.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:D traded up $1.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $83.97. 2,525,157 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,676,916. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.26. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.37 and a 12 month high of $84.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 23.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. This is a positive change from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.09%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on D. UBS Group raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.33.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

