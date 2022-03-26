King DAG (KDAG) Price Up 6.2% This Week

King DAG (KDAG) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 26th. During the last week, King DAG has traded up 6.2% against the U.S. dollar. One King DAG coin can now be purchased for $0.40 or 0.00000906 BTC on major exchanges. King DAG has a total market cap of $21.89 million and $714,492.00 worth of King DAG was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002256 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002253 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.77 or 0.00035538 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.82 or 0.00112257 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

King DAG Coin Profile

King DAG is a coin. Its launch date was January 17th, 2019. King DAG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,451,545 coins. The official message board for King DAG is medium.com/@KDAGFoundation . King DAG’s official Twitter account is @KDAGFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for King DAG is kdag.io

According to CryptoCompare, “KDAG (KING of Directed Acyclic Graph) is the underlying infrastructure of a new generation of value networks, dedicated to building a new generation of underlying trusted network protocols and providing efficient, convenient, secure, and stable development and deployment environments to customers worldwide. “

King DAG Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as King DAG directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade King DAG should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase King DAG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

