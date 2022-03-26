Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) Shares Purchased by Foster & Motley Inc.

Foster & Motley Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) by 21.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,812 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $3,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Kilroy Realty by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,273,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $415,384,000 after purchasing an additional 182,003 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,059,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $136,356,000 after buying an additional 57,173 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,905,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,139,000 after buying an additional 8,163 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,768,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $117,097,000 after buying an additional 175,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oaktree Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 68.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 1,535,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,633,000 after buying an additional 625,000 shares during the last quarter. 91.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho raised Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America raised Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kilroy Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kilroy Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

Shares of KRC stock opened at $77.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.74. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 52-week low of $60.37 and a 52-week high of $75.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $69.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.46). Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 65.77% and a return on equity of 11.03%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.81%.

In other Kilroy Realty news, insider A. Robert Paratte sold 3,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.28, for a total transaction of $250,984.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Kilroy Realty Corp. operates as a self-administered real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, and management of office and mixed-use real estate assets. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area, and Greater Seattle.

