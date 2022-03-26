Kewaunee Scientific (NASDAQ:KEQU) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $13.38

Kewaunee Scientific Co. (NASDAQ:KEQU – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.38 and traded as high as $14.75. Kewaunee Scientific shares last traded at $14.35, with a volume of 1,588 shares trading hands.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Kewaunee Scientific from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th.
The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.27 and a 200 day moving average of $13.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.03.
About Kewaunee Scientific (NASDAQ:KEQU)
Kewaunee Scientific Corporation designs, manufactures, and installs laboratory, healthcare, and technical furniture and infrastructure products. It operates in two segments, Domestic and International. The company's products include steel, wood, laminate furniture, fume hoods, biological safety cabinets, laminar flow and ductless hoods, adaptable modular and column systems, moveable workstations and carts, epoxy resin worksurfaces, sinks, and accessories and related design services.
