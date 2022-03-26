Kewaunee Scientific (NASDAQ:KEQU) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $13.38

Kewaunee Scientific Co. (NASDAQ:KEQU – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.38 and traded as high as $14.75. Kewaunee Scientific shares last traded at $14.35, with a volume of 1,588 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Kewaunee Scientific from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.27 and a 200 day moving average of $13.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEQU. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Kewaunee Scientific by 68.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,880 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 11,700 shares in the last quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kewaunee Scientific by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 139,479 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Kewaunee Scientific by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 321,272 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,080,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. 40.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kewaunee Scientific Corporation designs, manufactures, and installs laboratory, healthcare, and technical furniture and infrastructure products. It operates in two segments, Domestic and International. The company's products include steel, wood, laminate furniture, fume hoods, biological safety cabinets, laminar flow and ductless hoods, adaptable modular and column systems, moveable workstations and carts, epoxy resin worksurfaces, sinks, and accessories and related design services.

