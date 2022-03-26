Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Makes New $220,000 Investment in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WTRG. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in Essential Utilities by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,531,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,882,000 after buying an additional 1,171,223 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,505,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,608,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,295,000 after purchasing an additional 342,951 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $14,548,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,345,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,066,000 after purchasing an additional 247,490 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.74% of the company’s stock.

WTRG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Essential Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI raised shares of Essential Utilities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Essential Utilities from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Shares of Essential Utilities stock opened at $49.95 on Friday. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.46 and a 1 year high of $53.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $12.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.91, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.23.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 22.98% and a return on equity of 8.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.268 dividend. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.07%.

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water and wastewater services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

