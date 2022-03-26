Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Has $292,000 Stock Holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,527 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. West Branch Capital LLC boosted its position in Kellogg by 13.1% during the third quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Kellogg by 22.1% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Kellogg by 4.9% in the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kellogg by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Kellogg by 48.8% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. 83.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

K has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com cut Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut Kellogg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Bank of America lowered Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Kellogg from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.63.

Shares of K opened at $62.82 on Friday. Kellogg has a 12-month low of $59.54 and a 12-month high of $68.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $63.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.46.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. Kellogg had a return on equity of 36.15% and a net margin of 10.49%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Kellogg will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is 53.58%.

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,163 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total transaction of $9,658,451.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Gary H. Pilnick sold 14,506 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.53, for a total value of $965,084.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 476,483 shares of company stock worth $30,058,987 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

