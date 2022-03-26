Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Decreases Stock Position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC reduced its position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,957 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 243 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CX Institutional increased its position in Lennar by 18.3% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 686 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Lennar by 69.0% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 284 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Lennar by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,046 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Lennar by 0.3% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 51,005 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,778,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lennar by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 3,837 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. 83.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Lennar from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Lennar from $109.00 to $100.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Lennar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Seaport Res Ptn raised Lennar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Lennar in a research note on Friday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $151.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lennar has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.14.

Shares of LEN stock opened at $82.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $90.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 9.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Lennar Co. has a 12-month low of $79.52 and a 12-month high of $117.54.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The construction company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($0.91). The company had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 19.87% and a net margin of 14.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 15.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 27th were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 26th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. This is an increase from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Lennar’s payout ratio is currently 11.75%.

Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other. The Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West segment constructs and sells homes primarily for first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers primarily under the Lennar brand name.

