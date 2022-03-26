Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Buys Shares of 4,035 BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,035 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHP. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 63.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,175,968 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,178,095,000 after purchasing an additional 6,277,566 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of BHP Group in the third quarter worth $125,709,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 114.1% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,658,442 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $142,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416,580 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 218.8% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,608,210 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $86,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,710 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new position in shares of BHP Group in the third quarter worth $50,379,000. 6.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BHP Group stock opened at $75.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.30 and a 200-day moving average of $61.03. BHP Group Limited has a 1-year low of $51.88 and a 1-year high of $82.07.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 13.1%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BHP. StockNews.com raised shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,100 ($27.65) to GBX 2,300 ($30.28) in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 2,185 ($28.77) target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of BHP Group from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BHP Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,163.53.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

