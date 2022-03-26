Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Buys 130 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,171 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $96,000. First United Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 3,928 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. TIAA FSB grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 30,376 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,438,000 after purchasing an additional 5,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marketfield Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Marketfield Asset Management LLC now owns 23,316 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares during the last quarter. 86.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other EOG Resources news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total transaction of $1,326,958.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.48, for a total transaction of $566,339.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,602 shares of company stock valued at $2,719,062. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on EOG shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $113.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. TD Securities cut shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $116.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $114.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $127.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.59.

Shares of NYSE EOG opened at $124.51 on Friday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.81 and a 1 year high of $124.89. The stock has a market cap of $72.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $113.36 and a 200 day moving average of $96.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by ($0.12). EOG Resources had a net margin of 25.02% and a return on equity of 23.50%. The business had revenue of $6.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 103.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.59%.

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

