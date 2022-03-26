Kestra Advisory Services LLC Reduces Holdings in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF (NYSEARCA:HUSV)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF (NYSEARCA:HUSV – Get Rating) by 54.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,246 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 1.01% of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF worth $1,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 44,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF by 8.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 12,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF by 12.6% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 26,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 2,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management boosted its position in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF by 52.2% in the third quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 10,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 3,635 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:HUSV opened at $34.41 on Friday. First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF has a 12-month low of $29.61 and a 12-month high of $35.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.75.

