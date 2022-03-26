Kestra Advisory Services LLC Raises Holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,284 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $1,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Darden Restaurants by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,013,391 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,425,548,000 after buying an additional 2,493,801 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,321,477 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $350,675,000 after purchasing an additional 16,525 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,061,528 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $312,260,000 after purchasing an additional 295,897 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,452,192 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $219,962,000 after purchasing an additional 232,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 233.1% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 966,918 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $146,459,000 after purchasing an additional 676,668 shares during the last quarter. 90.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Shares of DRI opened at $129.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $136.86 and its 200-day moving average is $144.35. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.04 and a 12-month high of $164.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.43.

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.17). Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 30.83% and a net margin of 10.73%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.95%.

DRI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Darden Restaurants from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.77.

In other Darden Restaurants news, Director M Shan Atkins sold 3,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.11, for a total value of $471,916.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 76,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.38, for a total value of $11,691,355.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

About Darden Restaurants (Get Rating)

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.