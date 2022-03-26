Kestra Advisory Services LLC Invests $1.41 Million in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 28,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,411,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.07% of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 32.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,387,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,762,000 after buying an additional 581,737 shares during the last quarter. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $346,000. First Citizens Financial Corp lifted its position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 774.4% during the fourth quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 58,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,873,000 after purchasing an additional 51,407 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $1,495,000.

NYSEARCA PULS opened at $49.17 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.33 and its 200 day moving average is $49.50. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.15 and a fifty-two week high of $49.88.

