Kenon (NYSE:KEN) Shares Gap Down to $72.23

Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KEN – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $72.23, but opened at $70.48. Kenon shares last traded at $70.15, with a volume of 200 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.23.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Kenon by 422.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 869,499 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,002,000 after buying an additional 702,980 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Kenon by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 111,149 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,627,000 after buying an additional 6,654 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Kenon by 145.6% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 52,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,757,000 after buying an additional 31,132 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Kenon by 406.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,629 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $978,000 after buying an additional 14,948 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Kenon by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 17,343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 3,673 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.91% of the company’s stock.

Kenon Holdings Ltd. is an investment company, which engages in the operation of growth-oriented businesses. It operates through the following segments: OPC, Quantum and ZIM. The OPC segment include initiation, development, construction and operation of power plants and the sale and supply of electricity under OPC Energy Ltd and its subsidiaries.

