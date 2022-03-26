Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) Given New C$8.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from C$6.50 to C$8.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Kelt Exploration from C$8.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. TD Securities raised their price target on Kelt Exploration from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Kelt Exploration from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Cormark raised their price target on Kelt Exploration from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on Kelt Exploration from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$6.68.

TSE:KEL opened at C$6.89 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$5.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$4.99. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.66. Kelt Exploration has a 1 year low of C$2.35 and a 1 year high of C$7.15.

In related news, Senior Officer Douglas Jeffery Errico sold 31,000 shares of Kelt Exploration stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.28, for a total transaction of C$163,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 488,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,580,716.16.

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. As of December 31, 2019, its proved plus probable reserves were 461.0 million barrels of oil equivalent.

