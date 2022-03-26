Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.27 Billion

Brokerages predict that Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Rating) will announce sales of $1.27 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kelly Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.27 billion. Kelly Services reported sales of $1.21 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kelly Services will report full-year sales of $5.15 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.15 billion to $5.16 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $5.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.41 billion to $5.44 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Kelly Services.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Kelly Services had a return on equity of 4.77% and a net margin of 3.18%. Kelly Services’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KELYA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kelly Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. TheStreet upgraded Kelly Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price target on Kelly Services from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Kelly Services by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 15,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 5,380 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kelly Services in the third quarter worth $155,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 3.0% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 41,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 11.1% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 20,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kelly Services in the third quarter worth $89,000. 70.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ KELYA traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.75. 137,430 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 202,902. Kelly Services has a twelve month low of $15.89 and a twelve month high of $26.98. The company has a market cap of $856.95 million, a PE ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.90.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Kelly Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.12%.

About Kelly Services

Kelly Services, Inc engages in staffing and workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. The Americas Staffing segment delivers temporary staffing, as well as direct-hire placement services, in a number of specialty staffing services, including office, education, marketing, electronic assembly, light industrial, science, engineering, and information technology in United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico and Brazil.

