KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) PT Lowered to €79.00

KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from €83.00 ($91.21) to €79.00 ($86.81) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

KBCSY has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays downgraded KBC Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $69.30 to $63.80 in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on KBC Group from €87.00 ($95.60) to €71.00 ($78.02) in a report on Monday, March 14th. Exane BNP Paribas raised KBC Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €78.00 ($85.71) target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded KBC Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.35.

OTCMKTS KBCSY opened at $36.06 on Thursday. KBC Group has a twelve month low of $27.65 and a twelve month high of $49.43. The company has a market cap of $30.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.69 and its 200 day moving average is $42.73.

KBC Group ( OTCMKTS:KBCSY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.05. KBC Group had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 29.36%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that KBC Group will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

KBC Group NV engages in the provision of integrated bank-insurances. It operates through the following segments: Belgium Business; Czech Republic Business; and International Markets Business Unit. The Belgium Business segment engages in the retail and private banc assurance activities in Belgium. The Czech Republic Business segment comprises all KBC’s activities in the Czech Republic.

