Kasikornbank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KPCPY) Short Interest Up 323.5% in March

Kasikornbank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KPCPY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a growth of 323.5% from the February 28th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Separately, Citigroup raised shares of Kasikornbank Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th.

KPCPY opened at $18.47 on Friday. Kasikornbank Public has a twelve month low of $12.13 and a twelve month high of $21.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.38.

Kasikornbank Public Co Ltd. engages in the commercial banking, securities, and other related businesses. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Business, Retail Business, Treasury and Capital Markets Business, Muangthai Group Holding Businesses, and Others. The Corporate Business segment provides financial products and services to the high net worth individuals, government and state enterprises, and financial institutions.

