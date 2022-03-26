Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.83.

KPTI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com raised Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Karyopharm Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th.

Get Karyopharm Therapeutics alerts:

KPTI opened at $7.31 on Friday. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a one year low of $4.42 and a one year high of $14.73. The company has a market cap of $552.25 million, a P/E ratio of -4.27 and a beta of -0.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.34.

Karyopharm Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KPTI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.86. Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 7,204.16% and a negative net margin of 59.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.59) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Karyopharm Therapeutics will post -2.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Michael Mason sold 3,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total value of $38,917.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sharon Shacham sold 6,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total value of $66,131.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,122 shares of company stock valued at $188,543 over the last three months. Insiders own 10.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 30,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 31,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 2,137 shares in the last quarter. 77.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Karyopharm Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Karyopharm Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company pioneering novel cancer therapies and dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1 (or CRM1).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Karyopharm Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karyopharm Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.