Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Karooooo Ltd. is a provider in the telematics industry which offers real-time mobility data analytics solutions for smart transportation. Karooooo Ltd. is headquartered in Singapore. “

Get Karooooo alerts:

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on KARO. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Karooooo from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Karooooo from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Karooooo from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $44.36.

KARO stock opened at $28.02 on Tuesday. Karooooo has a twelve month low of $26.95 and a twelve month high of $42.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.52 and its 200-day moving average is $33.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $599.15 million and a PE ratio of 26.94.

Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. Karooooo had a return on equity of 26.04% and a net margin of 15.75%. The company had revenue of $48.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.41 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Karooooo will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KARO. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Karooooo in the second quarter worth $423,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Karooooo in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Karooooo in the second quarter valued at $1,110,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Karooooo in the second quarter valued at $1,270,000. Finally, Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Karooooo by 150.0% in the third quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 185,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,464,000 after purchasing an additional 111,071 shares in the last quarter. 28.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Karooooo (Get Rating)

Karooooo Ltd. develops a vehicle fleet management software solution. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Singapore.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Karooooo (KARO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Karooooo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karooooo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.