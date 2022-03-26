Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kamada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Get Kamada alerts:

Shares of KMDA stock opened at $5.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $252.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.38 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 4.92 and a current ratio of 2.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.92. Kamada has a 52 week low of $5.11 and a 52 week high of $6.96.

Kamada ( NASDAQ:KMDA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.10). Kamada had a negative return on equity of 0.91% and a negative net margin of 2.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kamada will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KMDA. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kamada in the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Kamada in the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. Noked Israel Ltd acquired a new stake in Kamada in the 4th quarter worth about $110,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Kamada by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,878 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Kamada in the 3rd quarter worth about $141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.41% of the company’s stock.

Kamada Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kamada Ltd. engages in the development and production of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Proprietary Products and Distribution. The Proprietary Products segment covers the development, manufacture, and sale of plasma-derived protein therapeutics products. The Distribution segment covers the supply of plasma-based products for clinical use.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kamada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kamada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.