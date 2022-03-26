Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the information services provider’s stock.

GRUB has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from CHF 145 to CHF 135 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 7,300 ($96.10) to GBX 6,000 ($78.99) in a report on Friday, February 25th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 9,800 ($129.02) to GBX 6,100 ($80.31) in a report on Monday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Just Eat Takeaway.com presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $2,525.43.

Shares of NYSE:GRUB opened at $6.50 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.70. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a twelve month low of $5.57 and a twelve month high of $19.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Just Eat Takeaway.com by 3.6% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 21,378 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com by 10.1% during the third quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,483 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com by 301.8% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com by 111.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,640 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com by 12.0% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 21,173 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.19% of the company’s stock.

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, the Netherlands, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, and Switzerland, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

