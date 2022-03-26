JPMorgan Multi-Asset Growth & Income plc (LON:MATE) to Issue GBX 1.03 Dividend

JPMorgan Multi-Asset Growth & Income plc (LON:MATE – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of GBX 1.03 ($0.01) per share on Friday, May 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of JPMorgan Multi-Asset Growth & Income stock opened at GBX 102.50 ($1.35) on Friday. JPMorgan Multi-Asset Growth & Income has a twelve month low of GBX 93 ($1.22) and a twelve month high of GBX 110.45 ($1.45). The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 103.53 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 105.47.

JPMorgan Multi-Asset Trust PLC was founded in 2017 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

