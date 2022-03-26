JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Bellway (OTCMKTS:BLWYF) Target Price to GBX 3,390

Posted by on Mar 26th, 2022

Bellway (OTCMKTS:BLWYFGet Rating) had its price objective cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 4,380 ($57.66) to GBX 3,390 ($44.63) in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on BLWYF. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Bellway from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Investec initiated coverage on shares of Bellway in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They set a buy rating for the company. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Bellway in a research note on Monday, December 6th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Bellway from GBX 4,010 ($52.79) to GBX 3,885 ($51.15) in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Bellway from GBX 3,524 ($46.39) to GBX 3,351 ($44.12) in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $3,542.00.

Bellway stock opened at $34.21 on Friday. Bellway has a 52 week low of $34.21 and a 52 week high of $46.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.34.

Bellway Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway and Ashberry brands.

See Also

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Bellway (OTCMKTS:BLWYF)

Receive News & Ratings for Bellway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bellway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.