JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Bellway (OTCMKTS:BLWYF) Target Price to GBX 3,390

Bellway (OTCMKTS:BLWYF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 4,380 ($57.66) to GBX 3,390 ($44.63) in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on BLWYF. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Bellway from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Investec initiated coverage on shares of Bellway in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They set a buy rating for the company. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Bellway in a research note on Monday, December 6th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Bellway from GBX 4,010 ($52.79) to GBX 3,885 ($51.15) in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Bellway from GBX 3,524 ($46.39) to GBX 3,351 ($44.12) in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $3,542.00.

Get Bellway alerts:

Bellway stock opened at $34.21 on Friday. Bellway has a 52 week low of $34.21 and a 52 week high of $46.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.34.

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway and Ashberry brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bellway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bellway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.